Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Grows Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 17.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $20,083,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Tractor Supply by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,717,000 after buying an additional 21,465 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,488,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $190.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $99.04 and a 1-year high of $192.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.60 and its 200 day moving average is $154.20.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.52.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Read More: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.