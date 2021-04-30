Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Purchases New Shares in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 18,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the first quarter valued at $2,407,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 66.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 26,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 515,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,249,000 after acquiring an additional 30,700 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.84.

MRVL stock opened at $47.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.42. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $24.98 and a fifty-two week high of $55.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total value of $359,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $541,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,587.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 494 shares of company stock worth $25,049 and sold 48,571 shares worth $2,444,211. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

