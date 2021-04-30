Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Purchases Shares of 7,785 AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 16.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 36,179 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $490,587.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 113,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,659.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 10,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,667.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,905,639 shares of company stock valued at $55,779,969 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. MKM Partners lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. AMC Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

AMC stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.48. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $20.36.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($3.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.80) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $162.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.31 million. The business’s revenue was down 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -16.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

