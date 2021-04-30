Comparing Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) and Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI)

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) and Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.9% of Mack-Cali Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.6% of Outfront Media shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Mack-Cali Realty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Outfront Media shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Mack-Cali Realty has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Outfront Media has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mack-Cali Realty and Outfront Media’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mack-Cali Realty $350.93 million 4.30 $111.86 million $1.62 10.28 Outfront Media $1.78 billion 2.00 $140.10 million $2.33 10.53

Outfront Media has higher revenue and earnings than Mack-Cali Realty. Mack-Cali Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Outfront Media, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Mack-Cali Realty and Outfront Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mack-Cali Realty -53.81% -5.80% -1.77% Outfront Media -1.46% -1.94% -0.35%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Mack-Cali Realty and Outfront Media, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mack-Cali Realty 1 2 0 0 1.67 Outfront Media 0 1 3 0 2.75

Mack-Cali Realty currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.91%. Outfront Media has a consensus target price of $23.67, indicating a potential downside of 3.56%. Given Outfront Media’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Outfront Media is more favorable than Mack-Cali Realty.

Summary

Outfront Media beats Mack-Cali Realty on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mack-Cali Realty

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces. A fully integrated and self-managed company, Mack-Cali has provided world-class management, leasing, and development services throughout New Jersey and the surrounding region for over two decades. By regularly investing in its properties and innovative lifestyle amenity packages, Mack-Cali creates environments that empower tenants and residents to reimagine the way they work and live.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

