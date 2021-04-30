Compass Point Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO)

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Compass Point in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ARGO. Raymond James raised their price objective on Argo Group International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.31.

Argo Group International stock opened at $53.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.28 and a 200-day moving average of $46.04. Argo Group International has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $55.24.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $501.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.03 million. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Argo Group International will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARGO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Argo Group International in the 4th quarter valued at $19,527,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Argo Group International by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,918,000 after buying an additional 89,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapience Investments LLC boosted its stake in Argo Group International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 227,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

