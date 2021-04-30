Compound (COMP) Achieves Market Cap of $3.37 Billion

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. One Compound coin can now be bought for approximately $663.18 or 0.01210819 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Compound has traded 37.7% higher against the US dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion and approximately $202.67 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Compound

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,075,624 coins. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

