Congress Park Capital LLC Sells 90 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Congress Park Capital LLC decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,717 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 3.4% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,369,178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865,366 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Microsoft by 5,330.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,357,196 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258,551 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,413,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Microsoft by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,838,092 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,633,028,000 after buying an additional 3,581,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft stock opened at $252.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.42. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $173.80 and a 1-year high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MSFT. Raymond James lifted their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.93.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.