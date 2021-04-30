ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Releases Earnings Results

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 9.63%.

CNOB stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,542. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ConnectOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.54.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CNOB shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Michael W. Kempner sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,998,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a chartered commercial bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.