Conning Inc. Has $257,000 Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Conning Inc. decreased its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Insight Folios Inc lifted its stake in Realty Income by 4.1% in the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 60,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 22,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.78.

Shares of O opened at $69.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.28, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $47.68 and a 1-year high of $71.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 84.94%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

