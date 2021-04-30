Conning Inc. Has $309,000 Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Conning Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,637 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 80,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 22,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 25,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 29,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $4,908,573.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $4,324,351.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 882,213 shares of company stock valued at $13,692,076 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $16.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.80. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The company has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

HPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

