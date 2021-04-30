Conning Inc. Lowers Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Conning Inc. reduced its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRSN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. TheStreet cut VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of VRSN opened at $219.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $201.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 0.87. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $184.60 and a one year high of $221.30.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $323.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.82 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.72, for a total transaction of $1,264,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 841,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,379,038.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.47, for a total transaction of $124,114.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,052,634.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,778 shares of company stock worth $7,080,168. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

