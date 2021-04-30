Conning Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Conning Inc. trimmed its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in shares of PPL by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 50,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its position in PPL by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 67,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL opened at $29.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $23.71 and a 52 week high of $30.94. The firm has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

