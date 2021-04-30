Conning Inc. Sells 3,000 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Conning Inc. lessened its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMCR. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Amcor during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Amcor during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Amcor by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Amcor during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. 34.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $11.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average of $11.47. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. Amcor’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.49.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

