Conning Inc. Sells 430 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Conning Inc. trimmed its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 9.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of O. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Realty Income by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 69,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,438,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Strategic Wealth Designers raised its position in Realty Income by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 6,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Terry L. Blaker grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 22,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.78.

Shares of O opened at $69.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $47.68 and a twelve month high of $71.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.72. The firm has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.28, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.27 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.94%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

