Conning Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Conning Inc. lowered its holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at about $1,395,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,092,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $462,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,452,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VAR opened at $177.07 on Friday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.67 and a 1 year high of $177.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.14. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.43 and a beta of 1.06.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $778.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Varian Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Varian Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.92.

Varian Medical Systems Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.