Conning Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Conning Inc. lowered its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 553.2% during the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 124,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,101,000 after buying an additional 7,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $429.90 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $263.27 and a 1 year high of $430.65. The stock has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $404.49 and its 200-day moving average is $393.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.97.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total value of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,898,836.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total value of $1,032,277.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,652,038.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $433.00 to $427.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $379.50.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

