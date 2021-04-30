Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target Increased to $74.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ED. Evercore ISI cut shares of Consolidated Edison from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.33.

NYSE ED traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,035. Consolidated Edison has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $83.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.94.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.94%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 80.5% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 63,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 28,471 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 34.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth $38,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 44.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

