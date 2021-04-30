Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 23.21% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Constellium’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CSTM stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,654. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.47 and a beta of 2.58. Constellium has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $17.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.38.

Get Constellium alerts:

CSTM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Constellium from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Constellium in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Constellium from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

About Constellium

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.