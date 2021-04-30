Convatec Group (LON:CTEC) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Convatec Group (LON:CTEC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of CTEC stock traded up GBX 3.20 ($0.04) on Thursday, reaching GBX 218.40 ($2.85). The stock had a trading volume of 4,647,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,248,765. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.15. Convatec Group has a 12 month low of GBX 173.20 ($2.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 224.80 ($2.94). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 198.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 198.31.

Get Convatec Group alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.85 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from Convatec Group’s previous dividend of $1.31. This represents a yield of 1.47%. Convatec Group’s payout ratio is 1.39%.

In other news, insider Frank Schulkes sold 3,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.48), for a total value of £6,950.20 ($9,080.48).

Convatec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Convatec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Convatec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.