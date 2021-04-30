Convatec Group Plc (LON:CTEC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Convatec Group Plc (LON:CTEC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 205.57 ($2.69).

Shares of Convatec Group stock traded up GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 218.40 ($2.85). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,647,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,288,247. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 198.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 198.31. The firm has a market cap of £4.38 billion and a PE ratio of 54.60. Convatec Group has a 52 week low of GBX 173.20 ($2.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 224.80 ($2.94). The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.15.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a GBX 2.85 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Convatec Group’s previous dividend of $1.31. Convatec Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.39%.

In other news, insider Frank Schulkes sold 3,658 shares of Convatec Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.48), for a total transaction of £6,950.20 ($9,080.48).

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

