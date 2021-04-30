Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) fell 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$5.20 and last traded at C$5.23. 315,868 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 659,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.30.

CTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Converge Technology Solutions to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$959.60 million and a P/E ratio of -149.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

