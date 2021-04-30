Copeland Capital Management LLC Invests $258,000 in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on XOM shares. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.26.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $58.94 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $249.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

