Copeland Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,846 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth about $369,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter worth $56,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter worth $4,701,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 13.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 110,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.63 per share, for a total transaction of $44,630.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $1,494,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 4,580 shares of company stock valued at $213,125. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $52.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $35.17 and a 12-month high of $53.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.10.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.16%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

