Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 377 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Copeland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,861 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 432.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,999,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V opened at $236.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $220.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.95. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.72 and a 12-month high of $237.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $462.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.54, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Visa’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist lifted their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.37.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.