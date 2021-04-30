Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in American Water Works by 428.6% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works stock opened at $154.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.26. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.50 and a 1 year high of $172.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AWK shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.