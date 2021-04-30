Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Sells 7,846 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 44.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,846 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,572,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,624,000 after purchasing an additional 246,978 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 770,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,897,000 after acquiring an additional 44,643 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 338,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,180,000 after purchasing an additional 17,584 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 281,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,624,000 after buying an additional 32,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 211,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 13,614 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PZA opened at $27.00 on Friday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.28 and a twelve month high of $27.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.91.

