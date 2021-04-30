Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 901 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 901 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,267,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,649,155,000 after purchasing an additional 372,183 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Home Depot by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,929,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,223 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in The Home Depot by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,917,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,899,957,000 after acquiring an additional 293,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in The Home Depot by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,497,550,000 after acquiring an additional 991,241 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $325.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $305.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.21 and a 52 week high of $328.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.39%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Zelman & Associates cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.65.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

