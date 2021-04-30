Cormark Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) – Stock analysts at Cormark decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Parkland in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.58. Cormark also issued estimates for Parkland’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.05 billion.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PKI. CIBC raised their price objective on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Parkland in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Parkland from C$46.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$47.73.

Shares of PKI stock opened at C$39.77 on Thursday. Parkland has a twelve month low of C$30.12 and a twelve month high of C$45.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.97 billion and a PE ratio of 73.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$39.27.

In related news, Senior Officer Colin Peter Kilty sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.21, for a total value of C$196,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,131,455.30.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

