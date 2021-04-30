Cormark Comments on TFI International Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TFI International in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.03. Cormark also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.98 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Shares of TFII opened at $86.79 on Friday. TFI International has a 12-month low of $24.39 and a 12-month high of $87.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.2324 dividend. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in TFI International by 174.8% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in TFI International by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 16,029 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 1.4% in the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 549,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 38,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 1,928.9% in the fourth quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 77,155 shares during the period. 43.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.