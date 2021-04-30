Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 10.1% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 252.8% in the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS opened at $203.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $88.85 and a one year high of $204.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.76.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 54.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.83.

In other news, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 868 shares in the company, valued at $138,723.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

