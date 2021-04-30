Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Invests $276,000 in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 47,603 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Nikulski Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $731.37 million, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $6.68.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). Alliance Resource Partners had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Minerals. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents.

