Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRC. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MRC Global in the fourth quarter worth about $508,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in MRC Global by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,733,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,123,000 after purchasing an additional 409,279 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 917,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 354,596 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,689,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,721,000 after buying an additional 228,583 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,769,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,362,000 after buying an additional 193,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of MRC Global in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. MRC Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.40.

NYSE:MRC opened at $9.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.40. The company has a market cap of $816.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.55. MRC Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 10.67%. On average, research analysts predict that MRC Global Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRC Global Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

