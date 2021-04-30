Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,561,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,974,000 after purchasing an additional 691,901 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,302,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,054,000 after buying an additional 37,876 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,264,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,401 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,892,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,846,000 after purchasing an additional 82,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,358,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,259,000 after purchasing an additional 42,783 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of SPEM opened at $45.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.71. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.48 and a 52 week high of $47.56.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.