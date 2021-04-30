Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ArcBest during the 4th quarter valued at about $632,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ArcBest by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,971,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $169,457,000 after buying an additional 200,724 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ArcBest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,027,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ArcBest by 159.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after buying an additional 113,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,144,000 after purchasing an additional 112,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

In other ArcBest news, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $357,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,772. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $85,815.72. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $72.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.72. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 46.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. ArcBest Co. has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $76.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.11 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This is an increase from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ARCB shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen increased their price objective on ArcBest from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens raised their price target on ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on ArcBest from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.69.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

