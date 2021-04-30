Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Acquires 2,196 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,996 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 46,961 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,794 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 10,383 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,825,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $57.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.85. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.85 and a 52-week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $86,458.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VZ shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

