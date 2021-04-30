Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 322,494.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,080,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078,484 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $657,788,000 after buying an additional 2,483,747 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,925,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,630,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,331 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,437,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,325,000 after buying an additional 1,022,650 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,324,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,106,000 after acquiring an additional 773,861 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $158.77 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $100.93 and a 12-month high of $158.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

