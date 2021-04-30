Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 531 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at $23,122,734.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,420 shares of company stock valued at $7,532,962 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNH. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.61.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $401.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $379.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $273.71 and a one year high of $402.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $374.81 and a 200 day moving average of $347.80.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

