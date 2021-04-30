Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Coty from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Coty from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Coty has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.60.

Get Coty alerts:

Shares of COTY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,531,504. Coty has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.93.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Coty will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 446,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,175.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Coty in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Coty in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.