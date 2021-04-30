Courage Miller Partners LLC Acquires New Position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Courage Miller Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 28,152 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TOWN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in TowneBank by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TOWN. Piper Sandler raised shares of TowneBank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TOWN traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 799 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,488. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.90 and a 200-day moving average of $25.38. TowneBank has a 12 month low of $15.14 and a 12 month high of $32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.17.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.35. TowneBank had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 7.74%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. TowneBank’s payout ratio is 37.31%.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

