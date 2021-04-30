Courage Miller Partners LLC Has $419,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Courage Miller Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,309,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,080,000 after buying an additional 2,575,808 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,171,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,678 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,087,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,102,000 after buying an additional 1,194,571 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,637,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 758.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 288,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,744,000 after buying an additional 255,216 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,406. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $75.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.68.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.