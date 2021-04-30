Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Short Interest Update

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 53.6% from the March 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

COVTY opened at $33.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Covestro has a 12-month low of $15.13 and a 12-month high of $38.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.66, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.53.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Covestro had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Covestro will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.4705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 4.09%. Covestro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.95%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COVTY shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Covestro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Covestro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Covestro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

