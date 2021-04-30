Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €68.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on 1COV. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Covestro and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €62.46 ($73.48).

ETR:1COV traded down €0.76 ($0.89) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €54.96 ($64.66). The stock had a trading volume of 1,068,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.36. Covestro has a 1-year low of €27.94 ($32.87) and a 1-year high of €63.24 ($74.40). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €56.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €52.56. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion and a PE ratio of 22.16.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

