Cowen Increases Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $295.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Cowen from $280.00 to $295.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software giant’s stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MSFT. Wedbush lifted their price target on Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.93.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $252.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $173.80 and a 52-week high of $263.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.14 and a 200 day moving average of $228.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after buying an additional 17,157 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in Microsoft by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 18,657 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,254,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 2,140.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 145,660 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,636,000 after buying an additional 139,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

