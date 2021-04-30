Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cowen had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 9.49%.

Shares of Cowen stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $39.49. 838,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,062. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.51. Cowen has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $43.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get Cowen alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.48%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cowen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Compass Point raised Cowen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cowen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

In related news, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $559,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 226,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,049,527.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.