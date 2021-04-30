CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,800 shares, a decline of 49.0% from the March 31st total of 107,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 680,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CPI Aerostructures in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

NYSEAMERICAN CVU traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $4.31. 31,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,326. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.96. CPI Aerostructures has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The firm has a market cap of $52.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 1.75.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CPI Aerostructures in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 217.4% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CPI Aerostructures in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 29,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

