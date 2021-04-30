CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Sets New 12-Month High at $78.64

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $78.64 and last traded at $78.64, with a volume of 339 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRAI. Barrington Research upped their price objective on CRA International from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $614.66 million, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $137.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.27 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 4.60%. CRA International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CRA International, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CRA International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRA International in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CRA International by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 13,275 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CRA International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 98,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CRA International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 187,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI)

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

