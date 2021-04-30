Craig Hallum Boosts Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Price Target to $83.00

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) had its target price upped by Craig Hallum from $61.00 to $83.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

KLIC has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.80.

NASDAQ KLIC opened at $58.01 on Monday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $61.24. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 69.89 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $267.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.95%.

In related news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,052,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 10,578 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $540,218.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,816,054.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,645,868. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

