Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.89 EPS

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $11.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.93 by $3.89, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 30.84%.

CACC stock traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $394.79. 223,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 23.45 and a quick ratio of 23.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $371.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $347.22. Credit Acceptance has a one year low of $266.74 and a one year high of $539.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $362.20.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.