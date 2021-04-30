Credit Suisse Group Increases Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target to $169.00

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $167.00 to $169.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DLR. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.06.

NYSE:DLR traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.34. The stock had a trading volume of 48,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,110. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.99, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Digital Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $165.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.63.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $26,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $234,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,333,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,906 shares of company stock worth $7,341,347. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

