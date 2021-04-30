Credit Suisse Group Raises Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target to $39.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on APLS. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.71.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,848. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.51. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $58.47.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63). On average, equities analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Federico Grossi sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $26,046.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,461,954.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $116,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 672,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,431,497.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,100 shares of company stock worth $1,250,704. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APLS. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 97,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,111,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,444,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

